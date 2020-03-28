Priyanka Chopra on Plans to Start Family With Nick Jonas: It's Something I Definitely Want to Do

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The two first met during the 2016 Met Gala, where they walked together for Ralph Lauren and about two years later, the couple got hitched after a whirlwind romance. Now, Priyanka Chopra has opened up about future little Chopra-Jonases.

Taking part in a fashion shoot for Tatler, Priyanka, 37, spoke about starting a family with her singer husband, admitting relationships take work.

"Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on. But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.

She said she has to prioritise her marriage above all else, making sure she and her husband still see one another regularly.

"We don’t go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other. That’s a rule. It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship, to prioritise it," she said.

While Priyanka and Nick are putting parenthood on pause for now, latter's brother Joe Jonas, and his wife Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting their first child together. A source at Us Weekly said that "having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie's plan. They've always known they've wanted kids."

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers are currently taking precautions and have cancelled their upcoming three-week Las Vegas residency due to the coronavirus pandemic.