Priyanka Chopra on Working With Alia, Katrina in Jee Le Zaraa: 'We Were Pitted Against Each Other'

Priyanka Chopra said that co-starring with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ was a big surprise for fans. Priyanka has now opened up about why she decided to come on boad the movie with her contemporaries.

Calling Katrina and Alia “two of the top actresses in the country”, Priyanka told Deadline in an interview, “The three of us decided we wanted to do a movie together and partner together to produce it. But the idea is, yes, it was very different when I started out. We were all pitted against each other, and our casting was very dependent on the lead actor of the movie, and it depends on who is the flavor at that time and that was a very unsettling feeling. It’s a really telling question because it really gave my career a very specific direction because of a specific uncomfortable feeling.”

Sharing the secret behind making it big in her film career, she said, “I took on many parts which were female-driven. I took on movies that were solely on my shoulders because it was very uncomfortable to have to be the flavor of the season and then not get cast. So, it defines me taking on movies that didn’t necessarily always have the big male leads and it made my career very much my own.”

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film is co-written by Zoya, Farhan, and Reema.

As per the reports, the film is scheduled to start shooting in September 2022. Farhan told Variety that, “It’s a road film, a slice-of-life film, with three women on the road.”

