Priyanka Chopra on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood: Who are We to Dictate What One Should Do or Not?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays her mother in their upcoming film, The sky is Pink believes Zaira should be the only one to decide what's best for her.
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Zaira Wasim is one talented actress and she proved her mettle with films like Dangal and Secret Superstar. Touted as one of the most talented child artistes, she also won a National Award for her performance in Dangal. However, in a dramatic turn of events, she announced that she plans to quit Bollywood, citing that it interferes with her religion.
Her decision received a mixed response from her fans and co-actors alike. While some supported her, others did not agree with her reasons. However, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays her mother in their upcoming film, The sky is Pink believes Zaira should be the only one to decide what's best for her.
During The Sky is Pink's promotion, when Priyanka was asked about the same, she told Mumbai Mirror, "It’s a personal choice. Who are we to dictate what someone should & shouldn’t do? She is an amazing actor who has done incredible work. We will always wish her the best."
Likewise, film's director Shonali Bose and producers have also been in support of Zaira and her decision. "Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, 'The Sky Is Pink'. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way - now and always," read an earlier statement from the makers of the film.
The film is a love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary's parents, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Priyanka will be seen in the role of Aditi, a mother who struggles with the emotional and financial toll of her newborn suffering through a serious immune deficiency, in The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Rohit Saraf as Zaira's on-screen brother.
