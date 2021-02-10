Priyanka Chopra Once Hid Her Boyfriend in the Closet and Got Caught

Actress and global star Priyanka Chopra recently added a new feather to her hat as the first-time author of her memoir Unfinished. In the book, Priyanka gave a glimpse of several milestones and anecdotes that happened in her life. One such interesting anecdote revealed by her was when she hid her high-school boyfriend in the closet and got caught.

In the book, she wrote about her boyfriend Bob, whose name she changed in the book. She wrote that she was so in love with him that she planned on getting married to him. "One day Bob and I were sitting on the couch watching television, innocently holding hands, when suddenly, outside the window on the sidewalk below, I saw my aunt making her way up the stairs. I panicked. It was 2 in the afternoon and not her usual time to return. There was no way Bob could go outside the house and he and I ran to my room and I shoved him into my closet."

She then told Bob to stay in the closet so that she could make her aunt go to the grocery store. She said that her aunt came home and started carefully inspecting the rooms in their house. She then asked Priyanka to open her closet.

"She came to my doorway and said 'Open it' and I asked her 'open what.' 'Open your closet,' said my aunt. I was shaken as I have never seen my aunt this angry. I opened the closet door, it was a big mess: a boy came out," Priyanka wrote. Her aunt also called her mother Madhu Chopra to complain about her behavior.

In Unfinished, Priyanka also shares a clearer look at her relationship with Nick Jonas. She has shared unseen pictures with the pop-star which went viral.

Read: Intimate Pics of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas from Their Wedding, Griha Pravesh Go Viral

On the work front, she recently completed the shooting schedule of her new film Text For You in London. Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, which released on Netflix on January 22. The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker-winning novel of the same name.

Priyanka will also star in Citadel, an Amazon Spy series directed by Raj and DK and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo. She will also be seen in Matrix 4, which is expected to release later this year. The film is produced, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote three of the previous films with her sister Lilly. Matrix 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Jada Pinket Smith and Neil Patrick Harris among others.