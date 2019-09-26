Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Brother Siddharth's Relationship Status

Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Ishita Kumar in April 2019 was indefinitely postponed. Now Priyanka has revealed his much talked about relationship status.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Brother Siddharth's Relationship Status
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Even though it is Priyanka Chopra's marriage that continues to be the talk of the town, it is not the only interesting relationship in the Chopra family. Months after the indefinite "postponing" of his wedding, Priyanka's brother Siddharth seems to have found love again.

Siddharth Chopra has lately been spotted alongside Tamil actress Neelam Upadhyaya on a number of occasions. The two were spotted together at the Ambani residence during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Apart from that, they have also reportedly shared pictures of each other on their social media accounts which have raised eyebrows now.

In a recent interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka was asked about the relationship speculations surrounding her brother. The actress declined to comment on it stating that someone else's life was not her business and that he should be asked directly for comment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Siddharth Chopra was set to marry Ishita Kumar on April 2019. The two had been engaged as well. The wedding was suddenly called off stating that it was postponed as Ishita was recovering from surgery. The postponing got even more mysterious when Ishita Kumar removed all pictures of her engagement ceremony with Siddharth.

Interestingly this is not the first time that this has happened. Earlier in October 2014, Siddharth was engaged to long-time girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The couple was set to marry in 2015 but in December 2014 Siddharth claimed to be single again. In this case, as well the Chopra family claimed that the wedding was "postponed" as Siddharth needed to focus on his new work venture.

Only time will tell if Siddharth Chopra is brewing a new romance with Neelam Upadhyaya.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram