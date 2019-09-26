Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Brother Siddharth's Relationship Status

Even though it is Priyanka Chopra's marriage that continues to be the talk of the town, it is not the only interesting relationship in the Chopra family. Months after the indefinite "postponing" of his wedding, Priyanka's brother Siddharth seems to have found love again.

Siddharth Chopra has lately been spotted alongside Tamil actress Neelam Upadhyaya on a number of occasions. The two were spotted together at the Ambani residence during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Apart from that, they have also reportedly shared pictures of each other on their social media accounts which have raised eyebrows now.

In a recent interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka was asked about the relationship speculations surrounding her brother. The actress declined to comment on it stating that someone else's life was not her business and that he should be asked directly for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 2, 2019 at 8:03am PDT

Siddharth Chopra was set to marry Ishita Kumar on April 2019. The two had been engaged as well. The wedding was suddenly called off stating that it was postponed as Ishita was recovering from surgery. The postponing got even more mysterious when Ishita Kumar removed all pictures of her engagement ceremony with Siddharth.

Interestingly this is not the first time that this has happened. Earlier in October 2014, Siddharth was engaged to long-time girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The couple was set to marry in 2015 but in December 2014 Siddharth claimed to be single again. In this case, as well the Chopra family claimed that the wedding was "postponed" as Siddharth needed to focus on his new work venture.

Only time will tell if Siddharth Chopra is brewing a new romance with Neelam Upadhyaya.

