Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Nick Jonas, Sexual Harassment and Stereotyping of South Asian Actors

Priyanka Chopra is a true boss lady. From being a vocalist fighting for stereotyping of South Asian actors to a fangirl dancing on the songs of his husband Nick Jonas on a cruise, the actress makes sure that she puts her best foot forward.At the ongoing Women in World Summit 2019, actress, producer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an interview with Women in the World founder Tina Brown talks about her career, her relationship with husband Nick Jonas, and how modernization is impacting women in India.Starting with why other Indian actors don't opt for crossovers in Hollywood, Priyanka said, "A lot of actors that I speak to don’t have ambitions to move out of the industry. Bollywood is the biggest, if not the first industry to make films and the demographic is so large, they don’t want to leave that."Hereon, she also mentioned stereotyping of South Asian actors. "I played ethnically ambiguous parts,” she said. “It took me all those ethnically ambiguous parts to be where I am today. I did not want to do stereotype roles because then all you will see is what I already know I can do. I am Indian, I can do that."Next, Brown asked Chopra if the #MeToo movement hit Bollywood the way it turned out in Hollywood. To this the Isn't it Romantic actress said that it takes an incredible amount of courage for women to come and talk about it in a patriarchal country but, "Now because of the support we are giving each other, people don’t have the power to shut us down."When asked if she ever faced sexual harassment, she raises her hand saying everybody in this room has probably faced one because it had become a norm with women.She also talked about how her husband Nick Jonas has been supportive of her choice and recognized the kind of hard work she puts in her career. "I am a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me," Priyanka said.Recalling an incident when she had met Nick initially, she said that once they were with a few friends and the actress kept hinting that she needs to cancel a meeting to be with them. At this, Nick told her that he would never ask her to cancel work because he understands the amount of hard work she had put in to be where she is."I was like, this is the first (time) anyone has ever done that for me, the first person who gave me credit for what I have done," Priyanka said.In conclusion, she mentioned that she's writing a book this year and is also producing content in both India and America.