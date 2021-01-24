Priyanka Chopra Opens up on Quarantine Time with Nick Jonas, Calls it a Blessing

Priyanka Chopra, in an interview, shared how it was like quarantining with Nick Jonas during the peak Covid-19 time.

On being asked, "How is pandemic marriage?" she said, "It's great because we still like each other. We've both had such individual careers that I don't think we would have had six months with each other ever. So that is really a blessing and I was really happy to be able to have that time with each other."

On the work front, Priyanka has seen the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger on January 22. She plays the role of Pinky Madam in it.

Priyanka also made the most of her time at home during the lockdown with Nick as she is also learnt how to play the piano. About it she had earlier revealed, "I've also started the piano -- I make my husband teach me," adding, "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

During an interaction later on, Nick revealed how it was like teaching playing piano to his wife. He had shared, "She is very musical and she has had a musical career as well. She was signed as a recording artist in the US and in India. So she is very musical and she picked up very quickly. But I am not a very good teacher, I'll admit that."