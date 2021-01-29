Priyanka Chopra Opens up on Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes that She Evaded

Priyanka Chopra has sure mastered the art of keeping her cool in the most challenging times. This attribute of the actress is the secret behind her global stardom. As her memoir titled Unfinished gets ready to be witnessed by the world in February, Priyanka has revealed an interesting story from her Cannes appearance in 2019. Back then, Priyanka walked the Cannes red carpet in an exquisite Roberto Cavalli gown and as usual, managed to turn heads.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a few stunning images featuring her Cannes 2019 look. Along with the photos, Priyanka revealed that she might look all chilled and composed on the outside. However, it's very difficult for someone to tell that she was freaking on the inside at the time.

The dedicated zipper on her ensemble broke, a few minutes before she was going to step on the red carpet. It was then that Priyanka's talented glam team came to her rescue. As mentioned by the actress, her team was quick to solve her problem. They stitched up the malfunction section during the car ride to the event, all of it in just 5 minutes and Voila! As a result, Priyanka looked a sight to behold at the Cannes red carpet in the sparkling gown. The strapless dress featured ombre sequins, a thigh-high slit and a band in red on the bodice.

2019 was also the year when Priyanka walked with Nick Jonas at the Cannes as man and wife for the first time. The couple's photographs looked straight out of a fairytale. Priyanka has shared similar malfunction incidents in the past and how she avoided them. The actress who won the Miss World title in 2000 had remembered how she folded her hands in 'Namaste' the day she was crowned. She mentioned that it was to hold her strapless outfit from falling off.

Priyanka's upcoming memoir will include more BTS stories from the Met Gala and more. Unfinished is already available for pre-order and will officially release on February 9, 2021.