LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Packs on PDA With Husband Nick Jonas Post Dinner Date, See Pics

Newly-married Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas packed on the PDA yet again while waiting for their car in a parking lot in Beverly Hills.

News18.com

Updated:February 23, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Packs on PDA With Husband Nick Jonas Post Dinner Date, See Pics
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Newly-married Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas packed on the PDA yet again while waiting for their car in a parking lot in Beverly Hills. Never shy to show off their affection, the couple was spotted sharing a passionate kiss post a romantic dinner date.

Priyanka was wearing a black turtleneck sweater with wide pants. She accessorised her look with a her favorite Gucci back which she has already flaunted a couple of times before. The snakeskin boots clearly stole the show giving a finishing touch to her ensemble. Nick complemented his wife in a colour-coordinated outfit.



Meanwhile, Nick covered A Star Is Born’s popular song Shallow ahead of 91st annual Academy Awards, where it has been nominated for the Best Original Song.

In the video, recorded by Priyanka, Nick is seated on a couch while softly accompanying himself on the guitar. “In honor of Oscar weekend... such a beautiful song,” he captioned the clip while giving Priyanka a shoutout for capturing his performance.



The track has benn performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, which is up for total eight nominations at the upcoming Oscars.


Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram