Priyanka Chopra Packs on PDA With Husband Nick Jonas Post Dinner Date, See Pics
Newly-married Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas packed on the PDA yet again while waiting for their car in a parking lot in Beverly Hills.
Newly-married Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas packed on the PDA yet again while waiting for their car in a parking lot in Beverly Hills. Never shy to show off their affection, the couple was spotted sharing a passionate kiss post a romantic dinner date.
Priyanka was wearing a black turtleneck sweater with wide pants. She accessorised her look with a her favorite Gucci back which she has already flaunted a couple of times before. The snakeskin boots clearly stole the show giving a finishing touch to her ensemble. Nick complemented his wife in a colour-coordinated outfit.
Meanwhile, Nick covered A Star Is Born’s popular song Shallow ahead of 91st annual Academy Awards, where it has been nominated for the Best Original Song.
In the video, recorded by Priyanka, Nick is seated on a couch while softly accompanying himself on the guitar. “In honor of Oscar weekend... such a beautiful song,” he captioned the clip while giving Priyanka a shoutout for capturing his performance.
The track has benn performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, which is up for total eight nominations at the upcoming Oscars.
