Priyanka Chopra Pens Sweet Birthday Post for Mom-in-Law Denise Jonas: Blessed to Have You in Our Lives

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle to pen an adorable birthday post for her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas. Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. Taking to her Instagram story section, the actress and global icon shared a photo with her mom-in-law and wrote, “Happy birthday Milly! Love you so much. Blessed to have you in our lives.”

In the photo, Priyanka can be seen wearing a blue dress which she accessorised with beads whereas Denise looks elegant in a white dress.

Take a look at her post:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter this year through surrogacy. It is being reported that the little one is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick’s daughter’s name is not just an amalgamation of two cultures, but it is also inspired by the couple’s mother’s name. Priyanka’s mother’s full name is Madhumalti Chopra and Nick’s mom’s name is Denise Marie Jonas. And the couple So ‘Malti’ has been taken from Priyanka’s mom’s name, while ‘Marie’ has been taken from Nick’s mother’s name.

Priyanka Chopra recently joined Nick Jonas in Nevada for American Century Golf Championship (ACC). After the finals of the championship, the duo decided to spend some time together on a yacht. On Tuesday, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and dropped some love-filled pictures with his wife PeeCee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

