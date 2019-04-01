Priyanka Chopra Picks Up 'Fan Message' to Pass on to Husband Nick Jonas at Concert

Priyanka Chopra was every bit the cool wife at her maiden Jonas Brothers concert, handling all the female fan attention being showered on husband Nick sportingly. She even posted a video on declaring that she was happy to pass on fan messages.At the Atlanta concert, Priyanka is seen picking up a bra thrown by a fan. The actress cheerfully picked up the bra at the gala to give it to her husband Nick. She even put a video on Instagram in which she is seen walking away with a blue bra in her hand."Collecting fan messages for the hubby! Happy to pass along! Lol," she wrote alongside the video in which she is smiling away.Priyanka also posted a backstage video on her Instagram stories, where she was seen cuddling up to Nick and was heard saying, "This is my first Jonas Brothers concert and I am very excited and proud of them."The Isn't It Romantic star has featured in the Jonas Brothers' latest music video Sucker. The two were also seen vacationing with family in Miami, sharing videos of them dancing to Sucker, as well as some Bollywood songs while chilling on a yacht.Despite all the public displays of love and affection between the two, a gossip portal recently reported that Priyanka and Nick are 'falling out of love' and the couple is heading for a divorce just 117 days after the wedding.