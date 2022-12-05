Priyanka Chopra Pics From Her Bareilly Days In 1990s Surface Online; Fans Say 'Fashionista From Beginning'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ pictures from her Bareilly days in the 1990s have surfaced online. It all started after a social media user dropped a video, revealing that her mother knew the actress in Bareilly.

The video was set to the tune of Desi Girl from PeeCee’s 2008 movie Dostana. It featured a girl with a surprised expression on her face as the caption read, “My mom just told me that she knew Priyanka Chopra in Bareilly in the 90s." Following this, the clip featured several photographs of her mother along with Priyanka Chopra. The actress was seen sporting a striped top and black pants.

Soon after the video was shared, several social media users reacted to it. While some praised Priyanka for being a ‘fashionista from beginning’, others asked the girl to contact PeeCee once again. “One of my uncles used to go to tution with her and was intent on marrying her," one of the fans wrote. “I am also from Bareilly she studied from the school as mine she was also friend with my neighbour my sister was in the same class with her," another comment read.

For the unversed, before Priyanka Chopra became Miss India 2000 runner-up and Miss World in 2000, she used to live in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She completed her education at the city’s Army Public School.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will next be seen in Jim Strouse’s directorial It’s All Coming Back To Me. The film also stars Russell Tovey, Lydia West and Sam Heughan in lead roles. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release next year in May. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline which will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

