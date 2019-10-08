Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Pitches Herself as First Female Bond: I've Always Been Keen on Playing Agent 007

"I think, in my lifetime it would be amazing to have a female Bond," said the actress.

IANS

Updated:October 8, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Pitches Herself as First Female Bond: I've Always Been Keen on Playing Agent 007
image of Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has put herself in the running to be the first female James Bond.

The 37-year-old actress is a massive fan of the British spy drama franchise, and thinks it's definitely time for a female '007' agent and thinks she is the perfect candidate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I've always been keen on (playing James Bond) but I can't put myself into the race obviously," she told Britain's Metro newspaper.

"I think, in my lifetime it would be amazing to have a female Bond. Whether that's me or someone else, it's something I would love to see."

The "Baywatch" star made it clear she's a serious contender and, when asked which actress she could see stepping into Daniel Craig's shoes, she joked: "Me!"

"I don't know, I would just be very happy with the fact that it would be a woman," the "Mary Kom" actress said.

She added: "I definitely think (it's time)."

The shooting recently wrapped on the 25th Bond movie titled "No Time To Die", which is rumoured to be Craig's fifth and final outing in the role.

Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her next "The Sky Is Pink", which is slated to hit the screens on October 11.

Director Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" is about a couple that lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immunity disease. The film has Priyanka and actor Farhan Akhtar acting as parents of the girl.

