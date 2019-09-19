Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Football, Pizza, Tequila, Cake and Cigars: Priyanka Chopra Plans the Perfect Birthday Outing for Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas celebrated his 27th birthday in style, surrounded by family and friends and most-importantly his loving wife Priyanka Chopra.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Football, Pizza, Tequila, Cake and Cigars: Priyanka Chopra Plans the Perfect Birthday Outing for Nick Jonas
Image of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Nick Jonas' 27th birthday could not have been more memorable for the singer-actor, who rang in his special day with wife Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers, close friends and extended family. An elated Nick took to social media and expressed his enthusiasm on receiving probably the best birthday surprise party yet.

He even shared an itinerary of the events that went down on the day of his birthday celebration, which was all planned by Priyanka.

Nick shared some images of the outing on social media. One of the images show the couple wearing similar football jerseys. While Nick's T-shirt reads his name, Priyanka's has a rather adorable title, which reads 'The Wife'. The couple redefined romance goals as they stepped out on the field, arm in arm.

Sharing his excitement over receiving the surprise by Priyanka, Nick wrote on Twitter, "My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved."

In another instance, Nick also shared a video from his concert, which was interrupted for a happy birthday rendition for the singer-actor.

Priyanka gave Nick a rose and even joined him on-stage as he cut his cake. They sealed off the moment with a romantic kiss and a warm embrace.

Sharing the video, Nick wrote, "The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage. I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. Means the world to have you all in my life. Here’s to 27!"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram