Nick Jonas' 27th birthday could not have been more memorable for the singer-actor, who rang in his special day with wife Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers, close friends and extended family. An elated Nick took to social media and expressed his enthusiasm on receiving probably the best birthday surprise party yet.

He even shared an itinerary of the events that went down on the day of his birthday celebration, which was all planned by Priyanka.

Nick shared some images of the outing on social media. One of the images show the couple wearing similar football jerseys. While Nick's T-shirt reads his name, Priyanka's has a rather adorable title, which reads 'The Wife'. The couple redefined romance goals as they stepped out on the field, arm in arm.

Sharing his excitement over receiving the surprise by Priyanka, Nick wrote on Twitter, "My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved."

My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved. pic.twitter.com/NXDfo0Gpnl — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 18, 2019

In another instance, Nick also shared a video from his concert, which was interrupted for a happy birthday rendition for the singer-actor.

Priyanka gave Nick a rose and even joined him on-stage as he cut his cake. They sealed off the moment with a romantic kiss and a warm embrace.

Sharing the video, Nick wrote, "The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage. I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. Means the world to have you all in my life. Here’s to 27!"

The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage. I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. Means the world to have you all in my life. Here’s to 27! pic.twitter.com/HjuYfKcXPk — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 18, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.