1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Plays with Nick Jonas' Ears in Viral Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra can't get of Nick Jonas' ears in this video shared a fanclub online. Watch below.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 7:56 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been quarantining together in the US and recently the latter connected with a friend, John Varvatos, over Instagram live. During the session, Priyanka playfully plays with Nick's ears as they chat with John, who is on the other side, and share common concerns about the current times when the coronavirus is spreading.

However, what caught fans' attention was a segment of the interaction where PC is seen romantically caressing Nick's ears continuously for a couple of minutes. The video of the lovebirds from their live session was posted online by a fanclub and has gone viral since then attracting a lot of loving comments for the couple. Some even went on to call them quarantine couple goals.

In the video, Nick is seen sporting a navy blue sweatshirt while Priyanka wears a brown colored jumpsuit. They are each see enjoying a drink while they connect with friends online amid the COVID-19 spread. Priyanka's pet Diana is also seen as Nick and Priyanka live chat with their friend.

Check out the video:

Earlier, Nick and Priyanka were also seen interacting with World Health Organisation (WHO) doctors as they sought their advice on do's and dont's amid the coronavirus pandemic. On the work front, Nickyanka will be seen hosting an Amazon Prime Original yet untitled series together in which they will interact with couples who are soon planning to tie the knot so their stories can be told through them.

Follow @News18Movies for more

