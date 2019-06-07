Priyanka Chopra Points Out Double Standards in Society, Manish Naggdev Opens Up About Break up with Srishty Rode
Malayalam film 'Virus' hit the screens today, 'Bharat' accumulates 73.30 cr at the box office in two days and popular film producer Ekta Kapoor celebrates her birthday.
Malayalam film 'Virus' hit the screens today, 'Bharat' accumulates 73.30 cr at the box office in two days and popular film producer Ekta Kapoor celebrates her birthday.
While fans around the world have been going gaga over the pairing of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the actress says that the 10-year age gap between them has been an issue for some people. PeeCee is 36, while her American singer husband is 26. In a recent interview, the actress called out the gender double standard about men dating younger partners versus women who do.
Read: #DhoniKeepTheGlove: Riteish Deshmukh and Rahul Dev Tweet in Support of Mahendra Singh Dhoni
In another news, after six months of their split, Banu Main Teri Dulhan actor Manish Naggdev has opened up about the details which led to the end of their four-year-long relationship with Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode.
Read: Black Mirror Smithereens Review: Look Up From Your Cellphones, Grieving Cabbies Around
Also, Malayalam thriller film Virus has released today. Read more about the Aashiq Abu directorial here before booking your seats in the theaters this weekend.
Read: Virus Movie Review: This Film About Nipah Outbreak Slowly Grows on You
Read: Black Mirror Striking Vipers Review: One of the Finest Episodes on Alternate Reality
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Pointing out society's double standards when it comes to men and women, Priyanka Chopra told InStyle magazine, "People gave us a lot of shit about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."
Read: Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of Age Gap with Husband Nick Jonas
Also read: Jonas Brothers Make a Comeback After 10 Years with Fifth Studio Album Happiness Begins
Also read: Halsey Covers Jonas Brothers' Sucker for BBC Radio 1 and They Are Finding it Incredible
Also read: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk aren’t Doing So Well Together Lately. Is Lady Gaga the Reason?
In January this year, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode made headlines after her breakup with long-time boyfriend and fiancé Manish Naggdev. The couple called off their engagement. Naggdev wrote a long post on Instagram on Friday, where he has revealed how Srishty broke up with him.
Read: Manish Naggdev Writes Post on Breakup with Srishty Rode, Says She Dumped Him on Phone
Also read: After 4 Years Together, Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Part Ways
Also read: Bradley Cooper-Irina Shayk Split: Here Are Women the Hangover Actor Dated in Past
Malayalam thriller movie Virus, which is based on the Nipah outbreak in Kerala a year ago, comes at a time when the virus has once again infected a man in Kochi. With a case of Nipah virus confirmed in Kerala, there was some uncertainty about the release of Aashiq Abu's film this week. But the film's team confirmed a few days ago that it will release on June 7, as originally planned.
Read: Malayalam Thriller Virus Releases Today, Here are 5 Things You Should Know About the Movie
Also read: Actress Rima Kallingal on Turning Producer for her New Malayalam Film Virus
Also read: Chernobyl Full Series Review: HBO’s Explosive Mini-series Lives Up to the Hype
TV mogul Ekta Kapoor, known for producing TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Pavitra Rishta under her banner, Balaji Telefilms, turns a year older today. The queen of bringing dead alive has emerged as one of the youngest successful woman entrepreneurs.
Read: Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: 7 Shows Produced By Her That Failed to Create Magic on Screen
Much as expected, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Eid offering Bharat, which opened to a bumper start on Wednesday, refused to slow down even on Day 2 despite it not being a holiday. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which earned Rs 42.30 core on its opening day (Salman’s biggest opening yet), went on to rake in another Rs 31 crore on the second day in India alone.
Read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Earns Rs 73.30 Cr
Also read: Taimur Ali Khan's Aura is Like No One Else, He is a Superstar, Says Bharat Actor Sunil Grover
Also read: With Bharat, Salman Khan has Corrected the Mistake of Releasing Tubelight and Race 3 on Eid
Also read: Salman Khan Introduces Us to His Fan From China, Watch Video
Also read: Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Set to be a Part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss?
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of Age Gap with Husband Nick Jonas
- There Are 238 Apps on The Google Play Store That Could Render Your Android Phone Unusable
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s