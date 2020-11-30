Priyanka Chopra Poses with Huge Spread of Food, Asks 'What Do I Do with This?'

Priyanka Chopra posted a goofy picture of herself as she posed with a huge spread of waffles, poached eggs and meat. The actress seemed unable to decide whether she should eat it all or not. The picture showed Priyanka seemingly playing peek-a-boo with her giant spread of food.

"What do I do with this!??" she asked her Insta family of 58.6 million. Rajkummar Rao, her co-star in the upcoming film The White Tiger, commented, "Hahahaha You can finish it, Come on PC."

The actress recently took a look back at time when she was honoured with the Padma Shri. Reminiscing the day she was conferred with the award, PC shared some pictures from the ceremony along with an emotional note. The actress looked elegant in a yellow saree and beamed with confidence as she proudly wore the medallion on her chest. Priyanka said that her family joined her on the day, however, her father, who she dearly misses, was not able to attend the ceremony.

The actress is currently in London at present as she finishes her professional commitments. She has been shooting for Keanu Reeves' starrer Matrix 4, Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Her Netflix movie The White Tiger is all set for release. Priyanka is also a part of a film based on Maa Anand Sheela.