Priyanka Chopra Posts Engagement Photos, Thanks the World for Their Blessings; See Pics
After months of speculation, the Mary Kom actress took to her Instagram account to make it official that she is "taken" with her "heart and soul", while Jonas introduced her as the "Future Mrs Jonas".
Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has solemnised her relationship with American pop singer Nick Jonas, has thanked everyone for all the well wishes and blessings.
Priyanka on Saturday night shared a few photographs post her 'roka' ceremony with Jonas and captioned: "The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings."
Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 25, looked every bit 'desi' in traditional Indian wear for the ceremony, which was attended by their close family members and friends. Nick's parents -- mother Denise and father Kevin Jonas Sr -- who flew down from the US with their son for the occasion on Thursday -- also dressed in Indian wear for the celebrations.
(With IANS inputs)
