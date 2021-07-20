Priyanka Chopra Posts Glam-filled Pics from 'Quiet' Birthday, Thanks Nick Jonas for Making It Special

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a blast on her 39th birthday with her close friends in London and her latest Instagram pictures are the proof. Nick Jonas, who couldn’t be with his wife on her birthday, arranged a special private party for the actress-producer in London. Priyanka took to her Instagram to share a series of her glamorous pictures from the bash and also thanked her husband for making it so “special." “Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts, calls, stories and tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is every day is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thanks, @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!" Giving her fans a glimpse into her birthday celebrations, Priyanka shared some stunning photos that showed her chilling by the poolside in swimwear and some festive decorations. Take a look:

To mark her 39th birthday on Sunday, Nick Jonas penned a heartfelt message for the actress, which he shared alongside her two photos. In the first photo, his wife wore a gorgeous pink sari while gazing out into the distance. Meanwhile, the second shot showed Chopra Jonas wearing a similar outfit as a young girl.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, where she’s filming her highly-anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has been in the US, rehearsing for a production of Jersey Boys.

