Priyanka Chopra Posts Gorgeous Sun-kissed Picture With Her Adorable Pet Pooch Panda

Priyanka Chopra, who recently made a red carpet appearance with her husband Nick Jonas at the Billboard Awards, is currently spending some quality time with her pet pooch Panda. The actress is staying in London. On Monday, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share a gorgeous sun-kissed picture of herself with Panda. In the photo, the actress was looking extremely fresh and sporting a blue shirt and light brown pants. She was flashing her million-dollar smile. Her face was glowing in the sunlight.

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra Jonas hit the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. Nick Jonas was on hosting duty for this year’s BMAs, and Priyanka joined him for the big night. The two posed on the red carpet together, Chopra wearing sheer nude plunge dress with a high leg slit by Dolce & Gabbana paired with Bulgari jewelry. Jonas went bold in a green Fendi suit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 just four months after they got engaged that July. The couple hosted a multi-day wedding celebration in India which began with a Western wedding on December 1, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Jonas’ father officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands.

The following day, they wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

