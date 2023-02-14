CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Priyanka Chopra Posts Heartbreaking Images of Quake-hit Turkey, Syria; Urges All to Help, Says 'We Can...'
Priyanka Chopra Posts Heartbreaking Images of Quake-hit Turkey, Syria; Urges All to Help, Says 'We Can...'

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 14:26 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas urges all to help earthquake hit Turkey-Syria.

Priyanka Chopra shared a string of heartbreaking images and videos from the earthquake struck Turkey-Syria, and urged her followers to help the organisations working on the ground.

The powerful earthquake and aftershocks that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 have killed thousands of people. Many died and many more are still struggling to get out of the rubble. The rescue operation is underway, and heart-breaking images are being widely shared on social media. On Tuesday, global icon Priyanka Chopra shared a string of visuals and urged fans to help the organisations working on the ground. In one of the videos that have been shared, a personnel can be seen rescuing a 3-month-old baby. In another, a man can be seen searching for his family under the rubble.

Along with the pictures and videos, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “A week later, the pain and suffering continues for the people of Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake”. She further wrote, “Rescue operations are relentless, which lead to some hopeful moments like these, where a 3-month-old baby was pulled from the rubble. There are many who still remain trapped, waiting and hoping to be saved, their families praying for a miracle. It’s heartbreaking." The actress further mentioned that “Mother nature's wrath spares none but we can all help” and has requested her followers to help in whichever way they can.

Many fans thanked the actress for her support and for being one of the few celebrities to speak up about the incident. One of the users wrote, “Thank you for posting this Priyanka! I admire that you posted this as you have millions of followers and are trying to help because I don’t see a lot of other celebrities posting about what happened in Turkey/Syrie." Another user wrote, “Thank you for your support, Priyanka. We will never forget this kindness."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, India has dispatched seven flights carrying tents, essential medicines, relief personnel, dry food, blankets, sleeping bags, and doctors, as well as modern drilling machines and rescue dogs, to assist in the rescue and treatment of those injured in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria.

More than 35,000 people have died in both countries, and thousands have been injured. There are fears that the death toll could reach 50,000. Turkey's disaster management organisation confirmed the collapse of over 6000 structures. Rescue efforts are continuing as more people, both dead and alive, are pulled from the rubble.

