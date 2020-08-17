Priyanka Chopra Posts Pic of MS Dhoni's World Cup-winning Six, Says 'What an Amazing Legacy'

Two days after the former India captain MS Dhoni announced his international retirement, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a picture of the cricketing legend from the 2011 World Cup.

In the picture, Dhoni can be seen hitting a six. Taking a trip down the memory lane, Priyanka wrote, “World Cup 2011 winning six. What an amazing legacy. Thank you Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the greatest the world has ever seen. #DhoniRetires”

Check out her post here:

Fans including several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and shared their favourite memories of MS Dhoni. Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and others were quick to share pictures with Dhoni on social media.

Ranveer Singh on Sunday posted a few throwbacks photos of him with Dhoni on Instagram and shared his fanboy memories in the form of an extensive post. In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen sporting a Mohawk as he poses with MS Dhoni.

The actor wrote in his post that the photograph is one of his "most prized possessions" and that it happens to be from when he was about 22-years-old and was working as an assistant director in an ad film feature which starred MS Dhoni.

"This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one and only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn't care- I just wanted to be in his presence," wrote Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer signed off his post saying, "MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I'm lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever."