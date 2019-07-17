Priyanka Chopra Posts Special Note for 'J Sister' Sophie Turner on Her Game of Thrones' Emmy Nomination

The Jonas brothers namely Kevin, Joe and Nick share a rock-solid bond, especially after the trio reunited six years following their split. But, it's not just these brothers, their wives-- Daniell Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, respectively, too bond with each other exceptionally well. They are popularly known as the J Sisters.

On Tuesday, when television’s Emmy awards announced it's nominations and Sophie Turner was among one of the nominees for the essaying the role of Sansa Stark in HBO's hit drama series Game of Thrones, her family, especially Priyanka Chopra took to social media to praise the actress. Sophie is nominated under Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

While Priyanka Chopra congratulated all the Emmy nominees, she had a special mention for her sister-in-law Sophie. In a series of Instagram stories, she put out a post to laud the nominees. She wrote, "Congratulations to all of the Emmy nominees this year, but especially to you Sophie. We love you and are so incredibly proud of you." She added the hashtag JSisters, along with the pictures of them together. Apart from her, Sophie's husband Joe and brother-in-law Nick too took to their Instagram stories to congratulate the actress.

Take a look:

Game of Thrones season 8 created history by grabbing record-breaking Emmy nominations. HBO’s haul included a record 32 for three-times best drama series winner Game of Thrones, and recognition for actors Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams in the show’s final season.

The Emmy awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on September 22.

