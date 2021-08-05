Priyanka Chopra Pouts as She Sips Cold Drink on a Hot Summer Day

Actress and global star Priyanka Chopra always lives her best fashionable live. The actress always shares stunning looks in the most trendy and fashionable outfits with her 66.7 million followers on Instagram. Priyanka is currently in London, where she is shooting back-to-back projects. The actress recently shared a picture from a park in the city, where she could be seen in an all-white outfit, sipping a cold drink from a personalised tumbler.

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen in a picnic-style setting. In the picture, two yellow bicycles can be spotted. The actress could be seen wearing a white sweatshirt and trousers. Her hair is tied up in half-up, half-down style and she is wearing silver hoops and sunglasses. The actress could be seen pouting and holding a tumbler, which had her name on it. She captioned the picture, “Hot Summer… cold sips."

Priyanka has been regularly sharing pictures from London. Recently she shared an adorable snap with husband, pop-star Nock Jonas as he visited her in the city. She captioned the photo, “He’s home."

She also recently shared a selfie from the sets of her upcoming show Citadel. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen flaunting gorgeous curls. Nick who seemed totally mesmerized by the picture, took to the comment section to write, “You’re hot".

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

