Priyanka Chopra Praises Bong Joon Ho's Multiple Oscar-winner Korean Film Parasite

Priyanka Chopra earlier announced that she will watching the Oscars ceremony from the comfort of her home and will not be present at the event in Los Angeles, California. She even organised a poll on social media asking fans to vote for the feature that will win the Best Picture at Oscars.

Read: Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor for Joker, Second to Win for Character After Heath Ledger

After it was announced that Parasite won the Best Picture, becoming the first non-English language film in history to bag the honour, Priyanka also posted a picture of director Bong Joon Ho holding an Oscar trophy to her Insta stories. Sharing the image of Parasite crew at the Oscars 2020 stage, Priyanka even wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations." @ParasiteMovie."

Read: Oscars 2020: Here's the Complete List of Winners

Bong Joon’s class satire Parasite has been one of the season’s darlings, despite failing to garner any Academy Award nominations for its cast.

Parasite won four Oscars, including best director for Bong Joon. All were the first Oscars for a Korean film. Bong Joon and co-writer Han Jin Won became the first Asian writers to take the screenplay prize.

Earlier in the night, a standing ovation greeted Bong Joon’s win for international film. “I am ready to drink tonight,” said Bong Joon to roars from the crowd. Unexpectedly called up again for best director, Bong Joon saluted his fellow nominees, particularly Martin Scorsese, and concluded: “Now I’m ready to drink until tomorrow.”

The Dolby Theatre erupted in raucous applause after the win was announced.

(With inputs from AP News)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.