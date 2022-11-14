Priyanka Chopra Proves She is a True Blue Desi Girl as She Grooves to Mithun Chakraborty's Song

Priyanka Chopra visited India earlier this month to promote her haircare product line. During her promotions, she was joined by social media star Ruhee Dosani and the two released a hilarious video together. Ruhee shared a reel on her official Instagram page where Priyanka and she can be seen contemplating whether to go out. Ruhee then tells the actress that they should stay at home and the two women can be seen wearing bathrobes over their dresses as they dance together and have fun. Priyanka and Ruhee can be seen grooving to Mithun Chakraborty’s popular track, Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai.

Sharing the video, Ruhee wrote, “Staying in and doing self care with your bestfriend >>>btw do you prefer relaxing at home or going out? ”

Watch it here:

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra jetted back to India after three years to launch her haircare product line. After promoting her hair care product line, she also visited children in rural Uttar Pradesh who were battling poverty and inadequate educational opportunities.

After jetting back to Los Angeles, she reunited with her singer-husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and shared an adorable photo with them. In the family portrait, PeeCee can be seen lying down on the floor and holding her daughter above her while Nick lies down beside them and looks at them. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Home ❤️”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections. She has an interesting lineup of films and series. The actress will next be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan. Then the actress has the web series Citadel in the pipeline. Not just that, Priyanka Chopra will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

