Priyanka Chopra Quits 'Jee Le Zara' Starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Be With Her Baby?

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas recently parents to their first child through surrogacy. Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29, shared the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts on January 22 at midnight. Even though Priyanka and Nick have refrained from revealing the sex of their baby, multiple reports in international entertainment websites suggested that the duo welcomed a baby girl.

Their baby was reportedly born 12 weeks early at a Southern California hospital, where she will remain till she is healthy enough to return home to Nick-Priyanka, a source informed DailyMail.com. The couple was reportedly expecting their baby in April and Priyanka had even cleared her work schedule to embrace motherhood.

However, the latest reports suggest that Priyanka might opt out of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ in which she is starring along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The actress wants to be with her baby girl, reports Bollywood Hungama.

The makers of ‘Jee Le Zara’ are also reportedly worried after she announced the good news. According to Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka wants to devote her time and energy to her first baby. The report also suggests that the producers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are exploring other options that can replace Priyanka in the film.

Jee Le Zara was announced last year. Billed as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Farhan Akhtar said he was looking forward to working on the film, which he announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

