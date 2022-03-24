Priyanka Chopra Raises Temperature In Sexy Saree At Pre-Oscar Event, Her 1st Public Appearance As Mom

Priyanka Chopra reminded everyone that she might be in LA but she’s always the Desi Girl with her latest outing! Priyanka made her first public appearance at an event since she welcomed her baby with Nick Jonas at a pre-Oscar event. The new mom doubled up as the host for an event that celebrated South Asian talent in Hollywood. The event was hosted at Beverly Hills, California, with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal and Shruti Ganguly attending it.

For the appearance, Priyanka dropped a gorgeous black saree for the outing which she styled with a bold strapless blouse to go with the saree. The Citadel star left her hair open for the outing. While a video of the actress walking the carpet won fans over, her speech from the event is also going viral now.

Priyanka, in her speech, recalled one of the first Hollywood parties she attended. She remembered it was a Golden Globe Awards party and she along with Aziz Ansari were the only South Asians present at the party. However, she was proud to see an event to honour and celebrate South Asian talents in the industry.

Advertisement

“When I came here 10 years ago, and I started looking for work in America, I remember I was at this Golden Globes afterparty, and it was just Aziz Ansari and I. We counted how many brown people were there in the room, and it was just us. It was great! We congratulated each other, encouraged each other, and met everyone else. But today, I’m not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional. I haven’t been stepping out anywhere, but I had to come here tonight, just to say this, that I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you,” she said.

Priyanka has made a mark in Hollywood and how! Not only has she starred in a few Hollywood movies — including The Matrix Resurrection — she has also announced the Oscars nominations last year. She also has a series of international projects in the pipeline. These include Citadel, Text For You, the action movie Ending Things, the adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel Secret Daughter, a movie on Ma Aanand Sheela, and a movie with Mindy Kaling. Back in India, Priyanka Chopra has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.