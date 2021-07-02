Priyanka Chopra Ranks 27 on Instagram Rich List, Earns Whopping Rs 3 Crore Per Post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now landed on the Hopper Instagram Richlist this year. She is on the 27th spot with over 64 million followers on Instagram. Priyanka is reportedly getting USD 403,000 (which is equal to approximately Rs 3 crore in Indian currency) for every promotional post she makes on the photo-video sharing app. The Hopper Instagram Richlist is released annually and ranks celebrities based on how much they charge for each of their promoted posts on Instagram. Last year, Priyanka was on the 19th spot with USD 271,000 earned per post.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is the only Indian in the top 20 of the list, earning Rs 5 crore for a post, according to the website. Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Instagram’s rich list, making Rs 11.9 crore from each sponsored post.

Former Real Madrid star Ronaldo replaced wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson off the top spot. Dwayne now earns Rs 11 crore per post. They are followed by Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

