Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Excited to See 'Coolie No 1' Pair Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan

Superhit movie of the 90s Coolie No 1 has had an all-new makeover and will be releasing next month starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The trailer of the much-awaited movie was dropped on Saturday and since then it has received over 29 million views.

Varun also shared the trailer on his Instagram account where celebrities and fans both expressed their excitement for the movie.

Ranveer Singh commented, "AYE RAJJJJUUUU!!!!!!!!!! (sic)" Replying to this comment Varun said, "Thank u bade bhai (sic)." Abhishek Bachchan commented with a hand clap and fire emojis to which Varun replied, "thank u sirrr please give my best to the OG coolie". The first movie with the title Coolie came out in 1983 starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Varun and Sara's Coolie No 1 is the remake of the 1995 movie of the same title. Both the movies were directed by Varun's father David Dhawan. The 90s movie starred actor Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

The latest one seems to enhance the double role play that was portrayed by Govinda in the 1995 version. With its total Bollywood appeal and catchy songs, Coolie No 1 has got fans and celebrities all hyped up.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who featured in 2017 movie Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, also commented on Varun's post saying "ooooof." Priyanka Chopra also commented, "Waaaaaaah!!!" Varun replied to the global star's comment saying, "PeeCeeJ."

Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "ATM- All Time Masala!!!" Arjun's uncle Anil Kapoor also commented, "Varun/David ki jodi jabardast… full too entertainment**" .

Coolie No 1 will be a Christmas release and will be available on Amazon Prime Video.