Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Hina Khan's Post, Says She is Proud of Hina's Achievements
Hina Khan, the Kasautti Zindagii Kay actress, made headlines for her sparkling debut at the Cannes red carpet.
Image courtesy: Hina Khan/ Instagram
At the gala event, the actress met a number of people from fraternity including Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Post the event, Hina took to Instagram to share a picture with Priyanka along with a long post sharing gratitude towards the film actress. The actress went on to elaborate how she felt like an outsider until Priyanka came. She wrote, "I was still an outsider but only until you (Priyanka Chopra) arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices."
She also called her a "walking inspiration". "When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra
You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together🙏 you are a sweetheart," added Hina.
Now, Priyanka has replied to Hina's post. Thanking Hina for her warm post, Priyanka commented, "Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in any way that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls."
An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me🙏 WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums 🙏And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration! When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together🙏 you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes
Earlier, a magazine editor was had made fun of Hina's fashion choice at Cannes. The editor had written, "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?" (Has Cannes become Chandivali Studios-- a place in Mumbai). The comment drew ire from a host of TV fraternity members and Salman Khan, who supported Hina and her journey whole-heartedly. Speaking to Anupama Chopra from the French Riviera, Hina said that she has worked very hard to get to where she is at, and while such negative comments and opinions did upset her, she chooses to look on the bright side.
