Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Lilly Singh’s Golgappa Binge at Her NYC Restaurant

Priyanka Chopra welcomed a special guest at her restaurant in New York City named Sona. It is comedian-entrepreneur Lilly Singh, a close friend of Priyanka. Lilly, who enjoyed her visit to the eatery, shared a glimpse of her favourite delicacy on social media. On her Instagram stories, the Canadian talk show host posted an image of the menu. She also added a clip in which she was seen enjoying golgappa shots. The expressions of the YouTuber, who became popular for creating content under the pseudonym Superwoman, says it all. Lilly rated the desi snack 10/10 as she binged on the dish and also tagged the official Instagram handle of Sona New York and Priyanka. The actress reposted it on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Khaaaa beta ( Eat, my child)."

Priyanka's restaurant has fast become a raging favourite among celebrities who have been spotted enjoying lip-smacking delicacies at the outlet.

In addition to Priyanka, Lilly shares a close bond with the actress’ husband Nick Jonas and the family. The 33-year-old comedian was also a part of the famous 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast.’While Priyanka and other Jonas wives took on their respective husbands, Lilly’s roast of Nick, Joe and Kevin left some serious burns.

Lilly and Priyanka were also seen having a blast together last month celebrating Diwali. The pictures from the get-together went viral on social media platforms. Singer John Legend and actress Mindy Kaling were also part of the glittery event. Lilly captioned a post on Instagram, “Last night was a movie. Love and Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I’m going to have to make this an annual thing.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka is busy promoting The Matrix Resurrections, led by Keanu Reeves. She also completed filming for the series titled Citadel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.