Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's Public Apology: 'Take Time to Google My Name before...'

A couple of days back, comedian Rosie O’Donnell had taken to TikTok and Instagram to share her awkward interaction with Priyanka Chopra where she mistook the latter as the daughter of spiritual guide and author Deepak Chopra. Priyanka and Nick were having lunch in Malibu when Rosie approached them, and while narrating the incident on social media, she referred to Priyanka as, ‘someone Chopra’ and the ‘Chopra wife’. Now, the actress has taken to social media to respond to this issue and the comedian’s comment on her.

Taking to her Instagram Story section, she shared a note that read, “Hi everyone. Some thoughts. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you want to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly."

It continued, “We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as “someone" or “wife" in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing."

The note concluded, “As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith."

Rosie narrated the incident in great detail and said that she was at a restaurant in Malibu, having a meal with her son and his girlfriend when she recognised Nick and Priyanka sitting there as well. “Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra … Which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter,” said Rosie. The comedian then added that she walked up to the celebrity couple, “I said, ‘Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, and, ‘Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad.’” Responding to this, Rosie described Priyanka’s reaction, “She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak.’” Reacting to this, Priyanka told Rosie that Deepak is not her father.

After her initial video, fans were wondering whether the actress was rude to her. She then uploaded another video where she clarified that Priyanka wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. She said in the clip, “I’m sure she gets sick of that. Priyanka is her name. She’s apparently a very well known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film The Matrix: Resurrections along with Keanu Reeves. The Sky is Pink actress will be next seen in an Indian wedding comedy movie with Mindy Kaling. Not just this, but she also has a film titled Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her pipeline.

