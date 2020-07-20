Priyanka Chopra Recalls When Nick Jonas Proposed Marriage: I Say Yes to Every Moment of Everyday Since

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had kept their love story under wraps until they addressed their relationship officially. However, post their marriage the two do not shy to have their little PDA moments on social media and share insights from their personal lives. A day after her birthday, Priyanka recalled the special day when her singer husband popped the question to her.

Sharing a cuddly mirror selfie with Nick, Priyanka wrote: "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas (sic)."

Earlier in an interview, the couple told Vogue that it was on their third date that Nick proposed marriage to the former Miss World. They said that Nick popped the question offering a ring to the actress in Greece.

“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence,” the American pop singer told the publication.

On not receiving any answer, Nick told her, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”

Soon after this, Nick flew down to India with his parents, and the couple officially announced their engagement with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018. Later, the same year, The couple tied the knot on December 2 following Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.