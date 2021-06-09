Priyanka Chopra Receives a Personalised Gift Hamper from Brother-in-law Joe Jonas

While Nick Jonas has accustomed to Indian traditions, Priyanka Chopra has also had no difficulties in settling with the Jonas family. Recently, Chopra received a personalised gift from her husband Nick’s brother Joe Jonas. The global icon took to Instagram Stories and revealed that she received a bag with her initials, PCJ, inscribed on it.

The bag also featured a number of badges, including Joe’s name. These accessories are from an Italian footwear brand Koio. The brand had recently collaborated with the Jonas Brothers singer. Sharing the picture, Chopra thanked Joe for the beautiful gift.

PeeCee and Nick tied the knot in December 2018. The actress shares a lovable bond with the Jonas family members, especially with Joe and his wife Sophie Turner. In an interview with Marie Claire, the international star revealed that she does not meet the Jonas family frequently but whenever they all come together, it is a “huge-ass party.” She further said that the party is all about their parents, the girls, and the boys.

Priyanka has been busy shooting in the United Kingdom for her upcoming series Citadel. It will also star Game of Thrones and Eternals star Richard Madden. Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame is the producer of Citadel, which is likely to stream on Amazon Prime.

Early this year, the actress wrapped up a shoot in England for her next movie, Text For You. Star of the hit television drama Outlander, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili are also in essential roles in the movie.On the other hand, Joe and Sophie turned parents last year as the couple welcomed their daughter in July 2020. Recently, Joe, Nick, and Kevin had come together and had collaborated with Marshmellow to release the song, Leave Before You Love Me.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here