Priyanka Chopra Receives the Best B'Day Wish From Hubby Nick Jonas: 'The Jewel of July'

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas rang in her 40th birthday today and the best wish, naturally, came from her hubby Nick Jonas. The pop star took to social media to shower love on his ‘jewel of July’ along with some mushy pictures of them. In the first photo, Nick and Priyanka can be seen kissing each other on a beach, which is followed by a photo of the actress enjoying herself in a restaurant with their friends. In the third photo, Nick holds a cloth that says, “Priyanka! The Jewel of July. Est 1982.”

The fourth photo was an adorable snap of the couple enjoying fireworks. Sharing the post, Nick wrote, “Happiest birthday to my ❤️ the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra”

Take a look:

Just a couple of days back, Priyanka and Nick were seen spending some time in Nevada. Back then, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and dropped some love-filled pictures with his wife PeeCee. In the clicks, they were seen posing on a yacht. While Priyanka wore an orange top paired with matching pants and a black jacket, Nick sported an all-black look. In one of the pictures, the Quantico actress was seen resting her head on Nick’s shoulder.

Priyanka and Nick also welcomed their first child this year through surrogagcy.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and will soon made her OTT debut with Citadel.

