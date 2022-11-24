Priyanka Chopra Refutes Rumours of Worshipping Satan, Says 'Shiv Ji Will Be Very Upset With Me'

Priyanka Chopra has not just made a name for herself in Bollywood but is also making an impact in Hollywood. The actress has also made a name for herself as an entrepreneur and she recently visited India after three years to promote her haircare brand. While promoting her brand, the actress, who never shies away from presenting her opinions out loud, revealed at length how some people tried to ensure that she did not get projects. She also refuted the rumours that she worships Satan for smooth success in her career.

During a conversation with Ranveer Ahluwalia, he told Priyanka that he came across a conspiracy theory that the actress is a Satanic worshipper. Priyanka responded to the rumour by saying, “Horrible!" and added, “Shiv ji will be very upset with me."

Priyanka also shared that her Miss World title helped her to launch her film career. She said, “I didn’t understand the opportunity it gave me. Suddenly, people knew me and wanted to know me. Movies were coming my way, I didn’t know anything about how do you sign a movie."

Meanwhile, the actress also revealed that there were people who wanted to ‘jeopardise’ her career. During her appearance in The Ranveer Show, the actress said, “I have had people wanting to jeopardise my career, take away from my work, make sure I wasn’t cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing. "

She continued, “But that’s not what stops me. I don’t sit and wait and harp on, maybe I will cry one night when an opportunity was taken away from me, but I don’t sit in the s**t. You have to shut off the noise. Focus on the one person who believes in you. Focus on light, a little bit of inspiration that you might see and that’s the hardest thing to do because you are bogged down by baggage and shackles of people holding you down.”

On the work front, Priyanka has several Hollywood and Bollywood projects in her kitty. For her Hollywood projects, she has Love Again, and Ruso Brothers’ series Citadel in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the Bollywood film in which the actress will be appearing next is Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

