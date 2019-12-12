Priyanka Chopra Reiterates Anti Nuclear War Stance
Priyanka Chopra, who was asked by a Pakistani woman at LA Beauty Con about her tweet encouraging nuclear attack against the country, said that she never supports war.
Priyanka Chopra has once again reacted against accusations that she is "encouraging nuclear war", saying she will never be pro-war.
It all started in August, when Priyanka tweeted in support of the Indian Army, following which, at an event in Los Angeles, a Pakistani woman accused the actress of "encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan".
The actress, who tackled the situation then, opened up about the controversy once again recently. "It was unfortunate what happened, and... I never have been, never was, and never will be pro-war and that is in my statement itself. My work for all of these years is a testament to that, and I don't feel I need to keep regurgitating it," she told thedailybeast.com.
At the event in August, the Pakistani woman had said: "You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business."
Priyanka had then replied: "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have, a sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well.
"The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love," she added.
