Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Reiterates Anti Nuclear War Stance

Priyanka Chopra, who was asked by a Pakistani woman at LA Beauty Con about her tweet encouraging nuclear attack against the country, said that she never supports war.

IANS

Updated:December 12, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Reiterates Anti Nuclear War Stance
Priyanka Chopra, who was asked by a Pakistani woman at LA Beauty Con about her tweet encouraging nuclear attack against the country, said that she never supports war.

Priyanka Chopra has once again reacted against accusations that she is "encouraging nuclear war", saying she will never be pro-war.

It all started in August, when Priyanka tweeted in support of the Indian Army, following which, at an event in Los Angeles, a Pakistani woman accused the actress of "encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan".

The actress, who tackled the situation then, opened up about the controversy once again recently. "It was unfortunate what happened, and... I never have been, never was, and never will be pro-war and that is in my statement itself. My work for all of these years is a testament to that, and I don't feel I need to keep regurgitating it," she told thedailybeast.com.

At the event in August, the Pakistani woman had said: "You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business."

Priyanka had then replied: "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have, a sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well.

"The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love," she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram