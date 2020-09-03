Priyanka Chopra Relishes Last Few Days of Summer, Shares Stunning Pic

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Los Angles with her pop star husband Nick Jonas is enjoying the last few days of summer. The actress also shared a stunning glimpse of the same with her fans on social media.

With a backdrop of clear blue sky, Priyanka posted a picture of herself in a white top wearing oversized retro sunglasses. While she kept her makeup minimum, she wore multilayered hoop earnings and tied her hair in a messy bun. “The last few days of summer,” she captioned the post and credited cousin Divya Jyoti for the click. Take a look at the pic:

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be launching her memoir, titled Unfinished. The work was a result of introspection and reflection into her life and is complete, as shared by the actress.

In movies, Priyanka executive-produces Evil Eye, which is one out of eight spine chilling and interlinked films that constitute the upcoming original OTT series, Welcome To The Blumhouse. The eight films will have a common theme centred on family and love as redemptive or destructive forces.

The first two films -- Veena Sud's The Lie and Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr's Black Box -- will drop on October 6. These will be followed by Priyanka's Evil Eye, and Nocturne, written and directed by filmmaker Zu Quirke, on October 13. The rest of the slate will be unveiled in 2021.