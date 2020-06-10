Priyanka Chopra Remembers Father Ashok on His Death Anniversary: We're Connected by Heartstrings to Infinity

Priyanka Chopra's father Ashok passed away on June 10 in 2013. On the occasion of the seventh death anniversary of her father, Priyanka shared a throwback, monochrome picture of Ashok on social media and remembered him.

Posting her father's pic, Priyanka wrote, "We're connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day (sic)!"

Read: Nick Jonas' Mobile Phone Wallpaper is His Romantic Pic with Priyanka Chopra, Internet is All Hearts

A few weeks ago, on the occasion of USA's Memorial Day, Priyanka had shared a picture of both her father and mother on social media, writing they served in the Indian armed forces.

"Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom (sic)," Priyanka wrote on social media earlier as she shared Ashok and Madhu Chopra's throwback picture.

On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects in her kitty, including two Netflix films -- The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes.

She will also star alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel as well as Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

Follow @News18Movies for more