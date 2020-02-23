Priyanka Chopra Remembers Late Wendell Rodricks, Watch Video

Designer Wendell Rodricks, one of the most celebrated designers in India, passed away at the age of 59 in Goa on February 12. Besides being an A-lister in the fashion world, Wendell was also an activist for various social causes like the environment and gay rights. In 2014, Government of India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, was also conferred upon him. Prominent personalities from political and film world condoled the death of the renowned fashion designer and hailed him as an iconic figure. His mortal remains were laid to rest in his ancestral village of Colvale in North Goa.

Priyanka Chopra walked the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 event in Mumbai, celebrating the theme 'The Pride Of India' which aimed to portray blending of Indian cultures. She was dressed in a black gown and paid homage to late Wendell at the outset. Both artists have worked in 2008 film Fashion directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. She said from the runway, "It's only apt on a night like this in presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and will always and forever be missed."

Wendell had criticised Priyanka for wearing her Grammys 2020 outfit.

Reacting to Priyanka's dress at the Grammys, Wendell had said in last week on January, "The neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba."

Meanwhile, the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour came to a close with all 14 designers gathering on the stage along with Priyanka as they took a bow and posed for the shutterbugs.

