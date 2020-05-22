Priyanka Chopra Reminisces Her Bollywood Days, Shares Video

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to social media on Friday morning to share a memory from her Bollywood movie Karam (2005). She was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and will also be starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger, which will be releasing on Netflix.

Remembering her Bollywood days, Priyanka recalled how a song that was sung by playback singer Alisha Chinai was thought by people to be sung by her. Adding to it, Priyanka said that Alisha was one of her favourite playback singer and that their tones complimented each other. The song she referred to in her post was the hit track Tinka Tinka.

"‘Tinka Tinka’ is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha!! .. so this Thursday (sic)," Priyanka wrote in the caption.

Check out her post.

