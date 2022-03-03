Priyanka Chopra Reminisces Her Mumbai Days as She Kick-Starts the Day With Poha for Breakfast

Actress Priyanka Chopra never ceases a chance to get close to her Indian roots. The Baywatch actress who is an avid social media user often shares tids and bits of her personal and professional life with her fans by posting intriguing pictures and videos. Maintaining the trajectory, the ‘Dostana’ actress on Thursday, shared a glimpse of her morning in Los Angeles as she relished Poha for breakfast and reminisced about her days in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her breakfast plate. Alongside the picture, she wrote a little note thanking a friend, “Poha in La that took me back to Mumbai! Thank you".

Recently, Priyanka and Nick Jonas recently held a puja in their abode on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The picture shows Priyanka, her singer-husband Nick Jonas and her long-time stylist Divya Jyoti seated in front of the massive Shiva statue at Priyanka and Nick’s house. The trio was seated with a priest. For the special puja, Nick Jonas was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama while Priyanka Chopra opted for a baby pink floral outfit. They had their backs against the camera. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Har har Mahadev! Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating." She followed it up with a close-up of her outfit.

Priyanka and Nick never miss a chance to honor each other’s roots. While Priyanka joins him to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas, Nick was seen seated beside Priyanka during the Diwali puja. In an interview with Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka had revealed that she and Nick are aligned spiritually. “Of course, we have been raised with different faiths. I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. So, whatever your faith has been when you were raised, we are all going in the same direction to a higher power. We both align on that,” she had said.

Nick and Priyanka have stayed away from the spotlight since they welcomed their first baby. The couple announced they have embraced parenthood via surrogacy. They’ve chosen to keep details of their child, reportedly a girl child. However, Daily Mail had reported that their baby arrived faster than the due date. Recently, Priyanka shared pictures of the toys she and Nick bought for their daughter. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, had also revealed that the couple is yet to decide on a name.

