Priyanka Chopra Requests Fans to Rather Stock Up on 'Compassion and Love' Amid Coronavirus Chaos

As countries around the world go into lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, many are racing to the stores to stockpile on groceries and other essentials. Amidst this chaos, actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in the US, has urged fans to rather stock up on "compassion and love."

As the spread of the deadly coronavirus continues, more and more celebrities are imploring their fans to self-isolate and practice social distancing – whether they are showing symptoms of Covid-19 or not. While Priyanka insists in times like this, it’s essential that people support one another and show compassion to those who need it.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has also been sharing glimpses into her life in quarantine. She recently posted a picture of her cuddling her German Shepherd pup.

"Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. Gino giving mommy hugs makes it so much better," she wrote.

Priyanka was last seen in director Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. She will next be seen in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes.

She has reportedly been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise. She also has an Amazon web series, titled Citadel, in her kitty.