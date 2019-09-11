The trailer of Priyanka Chopra's next film The Sky Is Pink was released on Tuesday. Besides her legions of fans who sat up and took notice, the trailer, and a particular dialogue in it, didn't go unnoticed by the Maharashtra Police either.

At one point in the trailer, Priyanka tells co-star Farhan Akhtar that once their daughter Aisha (Zaira Wasim) recovers from her disease, they will together rob a bank for money. Posting a still from this scene, the Maharashtra Police tweeted the penalty for such a crime, "Seven years imprisonment with fine under IPC Section 393 #ColoursOfLaw #TheSkyIsPink @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar"

Priyanka Chopra quickly retweeted this, with the reply, "Oops caught red handed… time to activate Plan B @FarOutAkhtar! #TheSkyIsPink

The Sky Is Pink is all set to premiere worldwide at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13 while the film will open in Indian cinemas on October 11. Priyanka Chopra is currently in Toronto awaiting her team for the premiere.

Meanwhile, this is Zaira Wasim's last appearance in Bollywood as the National Award-winning actress announced her retirement from films in July this year. Zaira debuted in Bollywood with Dangal and she also featured in Secret Superstar.

The Sky Is Pink is jointly produced by Priyanka (through Purple Pebble Pictures) and Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films. Actor Rohit Saraf plays Priyanka and Farhan's onscreen son in the movie.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.