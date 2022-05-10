Priyanka Chopra Resumes Citadel Shoot After Welcoming Baby Home, Flaunts Sexy Curves in Red Hot Dress

Priyanka Chopra has resumed work a day after welcoming her baby girl home on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself from the sets of her upcoming international web series, Citadel.

In the photo, Priyanka can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in a red hot dress with her name written on her reserved spot on the sets of the show. She returned to film a sequence for the web series. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Back to work #citadel @amazonstudios @abgofilms.” Priyanka completed her look with a golden neckpiece.

Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel is a spy series which stars Priyanka in the lead with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Later, the show’s Indian adaptation will also be released. The Indian series will be directed by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame.

On Mother’s day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their respective social media handles to drop the first-ever picture with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the pic, Priyanka holds her daughter as Nick sits alongside looking adorably at the little princess. Dropping the picture, Priyanka revealed that their daughter was born premature and had been in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) for 100 days.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” the actress wrote.

Priyanka also thanked the doctors and nurses for taking care of the baby and husband Nick Jonas for making her a mother. She added, “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

