Priyanka Chopra Resumes Work Almost 2 Months After Welcoming Baby With Nick Jonas. See Videos

Priyanka Chopra seems to have resumed work close to two months after she and her singer-husband Nick Jonas welcomed their baby. In the wee hours of Tuesday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she has landed in Rome for an event with the luxury brand BVLGARI. She shared a video of the empty streets to announce her arrival. On Tuesday afternoon, Priyanka shared another video in which she treated fans to the view of her stay.

Priyanka seems to be staying in a property that gives her a gorgeous view of the sea. The video also featured a massive lawn with patio furniture spotted in the frame.

The Citadel star and the Jonas Brothers singer surprised fans in January by announcing that they’ve embraced parenthood. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and revealed that they’ve welcomed a baby via a surrogate. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via a surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," read the couple’s statement.

The couple is yet to reveal the gender of their baby but TMZ reported that the couple has welcomed a baby girl. Daily Mail had reported that their baby arrived faster than the due date. Recently, Priyanka shared pictures of the toys she and Nick bought for their daughter. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, had also revealed that the couple is yet to decide on a name. The couple is also yet to share a glimpse of the baby.

On the work front, Priyanka has a series of projects in the making. Last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka will be seen Citadel with Richard Madden, a movie on Ma Aanand Sheela, Jee Le Zaraa, a movie with Mindy Kaling, a sangeet project for Amazon Prime Video with Nick Jonas, and Ending Things with Anthony Mackie.

