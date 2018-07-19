English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra's Return Gift For Her Employees On Her Birthday Proves She is the Best Boss
Priyanka Chopra, who turned 36 on Wednesday, gave a special gift to her female employees at her production house Purple Pebble Pictures.
(Image courtesy: AP)
Priyanka Chopra gave a special gift to her female employees at her production house Purple Pebble Pictures as she turned 36 on Wednesday. The actress, who is currently in London with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, has introduced a special set of benefits for her female workers. The benefits are to encourage a gender-neutral working environment. The changes included flexible working hours for mothers, maternity level benefits, a creche arrangement and monetary assistance for post-pregnancy care. Now, isn't that so thoughtful of her?
Talking about it, her mother Madhu Chopra told ANI, "We had to keep the interests of the 80 per cent female staff who is married in mind. The idea was simply about why should women's life choices become professional hurdles? The policy of flexible timings for mothers was set in place by Priyanka, but fine-tuned by senior members of our company."
"Priyanka wanted to create an environment where women feel safe and loved," she added.
On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood movie, Isn’t Romantic. She has also started prepping for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.
