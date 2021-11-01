Priyanka Chopra Reunites with J-sisters Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas for a Stunning Selfie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media handle to share a picture with fellow sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. The three women are married to the popular Jonas Brothers, Priyanka to Nick, Sophie to Joe and Danielle to Kevin, and are thus termed J-sisters.

Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie were part of the audience as the Jonas Brothers’ roast for Netflix was filmed. In the selfie PC shared on social media, her father-in-law is also seen sitting.

She captioned the picture, “About last night.. with these beauties. Also don’t miss senior in the corner (sic)."

The Jonas Brothers are the subject of Netflix’s first ever Family Roast, premiering Nov 23, the streamer announced recently. Bringing the heat for Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas is Joe, Kevin, and Nick, actually. The Jonas Brothers Family Roast comedy special “celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests — all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget," Netflix said in a release.

A trailer featuring the trio was released where they were seen explaining what fans can expect from the show.

Special guests like Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall will also be seen roasting the brothers.

After a six-year hiatus, the trio reunited in March 2019 with the release of their hit Sucker. The music video features the brothers and their respective wives Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle.

Currently, the Jonas Brothers is touring the US. The tour is titled RememberThisTour.

