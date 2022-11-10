Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Nick Jonas, Daughter Malti, Shares Adorable Family Pic

Priyanka Chopra has reunited with her singer-husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after she returned to her LA home following her India tour. The actress flew back to her country after 3 years to launch her haircare brand. Now that she has reunited with her family, she shared the most adorable photo on social media. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen lying down on the floor and carrying baby Malti while Nick lies beside them and looks at them with love-filled eyes.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Home ❤️”

Take a look at the post:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter through surrogacy in January 2021. Priyanka moved to Los Angeles after her wedding but frequently visited India. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and her busy international schedule, Priyanka couldn’t make the time to visit India. In the past three years, Priyanka spent most of her time in her home in LA before she was stationed in the UK where she was shooting for her projects — Text For You and Citadel.

She visited the country earlier this month. After promoting her hair care product line, she also visited children in rural Uttar Pradesh who were battling poverty and inadequate educational opportunities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections. She has an interesting lineup of films and series. The actress will next be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan. Then the actress has the web series Citadel in the pipeline. Not just that, Priyanka Chopra will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

